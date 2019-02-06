European Commission deals final blow to Siemens-Alston merger

Brussels — Siemens and Alstom suffered the final blow to their rail merger plans after EU antitrust regulators refused to cave in to warnings about the looming threat of Chinese competition.

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager formally vetoed the tie-up, saying the companies "were not willing to address our serious competition concerns" about the combined firm’s control over rail signalling systems and high-speed trains.

The decision is a victory for Vestager, who came under intense pressure from French and German ministers demanding the creation of a European “champion” able to meet head-on competition from China. The tie-up — unveiled in September 2017 — would have merged Siemens’s mobility unit and Alstom to create an entity with about €15bn in revenue.

“We’re not supposed to be political,” Vestager told reporters in Brussels. “We’re not supposed to say, lean to one side, or the other side, we’re supposed to look at the facts of the case. But we have a very, very clear value-based mandate, to make sure that the market serves consumers and customers.”

The deal would have created the undisputed market leader for some signalling and a dominant player in high-speed trains, the EU said. Chinese suppliers for signalling "are not present" in Europe and it "will take a very long time before they can become credible suppliers". Chinese rivals for very high-speed trains are "highly unlikely" to rival the companies in the region in the foreseeable future.