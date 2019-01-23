Ford CEO still struggling to win over Wall Street and appeals for more patience

As CEO of office-furniture maker Steelcase, Hackett outfitted the modern workplaces of Silicon Valley and established high-profile friendships with tech gurus like Steve Jobs. He was billed as bringing the Valley’s urgent ethos to the 115-year-old car maker. Early on, the former University of Michigan football player spoke of putting a “shot clock” on executives to speed up decisions.

The plan going into last week’s Detroit car show was to show how some of Hackett’s bigger bets are beginning to pay off. Ford introduced a redesigned Explorer SUV and unveiled a partnership to develop commercial vehicles with VW. But Ford was criticised for taking nearly a decade to redesign an important model, and some analysts even viewed the VW deal as favouring the German car maker — at least until the two companies can deliver on the promise of a partnership on electric and self-driving cars.

By the week’s end, Hackett’s boss, executive chairman Bill Ford, was defending his CEO’s strategy and appealing for patience from Wall Street analysts frustrated that the company won’t provide hard numbers on job cuts and financial targets.

“We can’t really tip our hand beforehand on a lot of the things that we’re doing,” Ford said in an onstage chat during the car show with Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes.

“So, we’re having to sort of say to people, well, take our word for it. Well, analysts have models they have to create and taking your word for it doesn’t fill out a model.”

Morningstar’s Whiston said of Ford: “They’ve been saying ‘take our word for it’ for a long time.”

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, who has sparred with Hackett on Ford earnings calls, issued a note last week that heaped praise on GM CEO Mary Barra while drawing a stark contrast with Ford, which he said: “has a significant gap to GM in terms of repositioning the business for long-term sustainability.”

Jonas rates GM the equivalent of a buy and cut Ford to a hold in October.

“We see a path to improvement for Ford but believe the situation may need to get worse before it gets better,” Jonas wrote in the January 17 note.

“Ford has been here before, and we believe has every opportunity to improve its fortunes under the right combination of leadership and strategy.”

Hackett has had highlights. His move last April to abandon the low-margin sedan business in favour of the booming market for SUVs and trucks came ahead of GM’s decision to cut car lines and close factories.

Ford, so far, hasn’t had to shut plants as it shifts away from sedans. The company also received kudos for its self-driving car partnership with Argo AI after it gave analysts and reporters test rides in Miami in November.

But a series of letdowns and course corrections have shaken Wall Street’s faith. It started when Hackett asked for 100 days to formulate a plan and underwhelmed with his first address to the analysts in October 2017. The plan was 35 days late. He then promised to achieve an 8% global pretax margin by 2020, only to abandon that months later as Ford’s fortunes worsened. After announcing a corporate overhaul in July, he declined to provide details and cancelled a planned analyst meeting.

“Ford’s not helping itself by doing things like cancelling analyst day,” said Whiston. “That doesn’t help your credibility.”