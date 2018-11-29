Tête-à-tête with Imperial Logistics’s CEO-designate

Motus Holdings made its long-awaited debut in the specialty retailers sector of the JSE last week. This is a culmination of the unbundling of Imperial Holdings’ automotive business that has been on the cards for four years.

The unbundling and Motus’s separate listing was a logical move because Motus and Imperial Logistics had grown into large, self-sufficient and multinational companies that could deliver more value for their shareholders if they were separated.

Most importantly, separating the two companies reduced complexity, duplication and costs. There were no operational synergies between Imperial Logistics and Motus.

In preparation for the unbundling, Motus and Imperial Logistics were managed and reported on separately. Each company had its own CEO, board of directors and executive committee.

Imperial Logistics CEO-designate Mohammed Akoojee says the preparatory work before the unbundling made the transition smooth.

Business Day asked him about Imperial Logistics’s strategic plans now that the unbundling was complete.

We are very excited about our strategy, which has clear financial targets which we must deliver. This strategy will allow us to unlock a lot of value.

The strategy encompasses our three regions — SA, the rest of Africa, and international. In SA we have scale, size and capabilities to take advantage of outsourcing opportunities. There are not a lot of acquisition opportunities in SA at the moment. So, we will take advantage of the outsourcing trend. We are targeting growth of two times GDP plus inflation organically. We want to achieve this in three to four years.

How is your business coping in a low economic growth environment in SA?

The environment in SA has been tough. It has been difficult to operate in SA.

(In the year ended June 30, Imperial Logistics said its South African business’ performance took strain from lower volumes and depressed margins. It said the challenging market conditions and a competitive trading environment resulted in contract renewals at lower margins.)