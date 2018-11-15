Mediclinic wounded by Swiss business Hirslanden

Van der Merwe said regulatory changes regarding outpatient tariff adjustments and outmigration of care in Switzerland had shaken the health-care sector in that country. He said the company is taking steps to ensure Hirslanden, which is the largest private acute-care hospital in Switzerland, adjusts to the country’s changing regulatory environment. These include increasing revenue and reducing costs.

“I am confident that Hirslanden is better positioned than many of its competitors to deal with these challenges and remains profitable and cash generative,” he said.

Mediclinic has previously flagged the difficulties in Switzerland, saying the regulatory changes had offset the positive momentum in revenue growth in Southern Africa and the Middle East.

In the six months, Hirslanden contributed 46% to the group’s revenue, while Southern Africa and Middle East’s contributions were 32% and 22%, respectively.

Byron Lotter, a portfolio manager at Vestact, said on Thursday that while the company had primed the market about the regulatory changes in Switzerland, “things seem to have become worse, hence the market’s reaction”.

Mediclinic shares were down 5.18% to R63.19 on Thursday.

Lotter said despite highlighting the risk, Mediclinic had been slow to react. “They have been slow on reducing costs,” he said. He said Mediclinic’s cost-cutting drive might prompt Swiss authorities to rethink the changes. “What will happen is that the quality of health care may deteriorate because Mediclinic will not be spending on new machinery,” he said.

The group’s overall revenue declined 1.3% to £1.4bn, dragged down by revenue from Switzerland falling 3% to £631m. Its Southern African division grew revenue 1.1% to £444m. In rands, the growth was 5% to R8bn.

The company said investments at the Mediclinic Airport Road, Mediclinic Al Noor and the new Mediclinic Western Region hospitals would contribute to the growth of the Middle East business.

The Southern African business, which includes SA and Namibia, increased revenue 5% to R15.1bn, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) in that division increased 6% to R3.2bn. In the six months, Mediclinic Southern Africa invested R423m in expansion capital projects and new equipment. It also spent R634m on the replacement of equipment and upgrading projects.