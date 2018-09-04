Companies / Healthcare

Mediclinic pays R1bn for controlling stake in Swiss consolidation

04 September 2018 - 09:40 Tamar Kahn
Ambulance enter the Mediclinic Heart Hospital . File Picture: SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD/TSHEKO KABISIA
Private hospital group Mediclinic is to pay £54m (just over R1bn) for a controlling stake in a Swiss merger, in which it will combine its Geneva-based Clinique La Colline with the privately held Clinique de Grangette.

Mediclinic is one of SA’s three biggest private hospital groups, and owns hospitals in Southern Africa, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. It also holds a 29.9% interest in the UK private hospital group Spire Healthcare. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings on the JSE and Namibia’s NSX.

Swiss operating division Hirslanden will retain a 60% stake in the combined entity, in a deal Mediclinic said would enable it to establish itself as the leading private healthcdare service provider in Geneva.

The transaction will be earnings accretive, it said in a statement issued on the JSE’s news service, Sens.

"This combination is in line with Hirslanden’s Grow2020 strategy to increase the diversification of our highly specialised services across the full continuum of care," said Hirslanden CEO Ole Wiesinger.

"Both hospitals benefit from the attractive private healthcare market in the canton of Geneva. The combination of the two hospitals will further cement Hirslanden’s position as the leading private healthcare service provider in Switzerland."

Mediclinic said Clinique des Grangettes was a well-established private hospital in Geneva with state of the art facilities. Its current owner, Philippe Glatz, will serve on the board of the combined business, which will retain the key members of the current management team, including the hospitals’ current director Gilles Rufenacht.

Mediclinic will combine the operating companies of Hirslanden Clinique La Colline and Pidji Healthcare, the holding company for the Clinique des Grangettes group of companies, and will pay Sf68m (just over R1bn) in cash to Glatz for its 60% stake in the new combined company.

Mediclinic and Glatz will have call and put options, respectively, on the remaining 40%. The options shall be exercisable after four years and the consideration on exercise will be determined based on the profitability of the combined company at that time.

The transaction is subject to approval by the competition authorities in Switzerland, and is expected to be effective from October 2018.

KahnT@businesslive.co.za

