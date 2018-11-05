Companies / Industrials

ArcelorMittal shares rise 8% after sale of its half of Macsteel

ArcelorMittal says in the early years of the joint venture, it supplied most of the steel sold by Macsteel's South African operations, but this has fallen to less than 20%

05 November 2018 - 12:04 Robert Laing
File photo: REUTERS
ArcelorMittal SA's share price jumped 8.42% on Monday morning after it announced the R3.2bn sale of its Macsteel joint venture.

In May, ArcelorMittal SA said it was in negotiations with Luxembourg-based Macsteel to sell its half of its South African business. 

On Monday morning, ArcelorMittal SA issued a statement saying the deal would proceed, with Macsteel agreeing to pay it $220m — equating to R3.16bn at the R14.37/$ exchange rate at 11.40am on Monday morning — plus interest. ArcelorMittal's steel price jumped to R4.25

"This marks a significant milestone for the company in achieving its objectives," ArcelorMittal SA said.

The funds will be used to reduce debt, helping the steel maker “in achieving its goal to be a sustainable and profitable company”.

When announcing the proposed sale in May, ArcelorMittal SA said that in the early years of the joint-venture's existence, it supplied most of the steel sold by Macsteel's South African operations.

This had fallen to less than 20%, ArcelorMittal SA said.

ArcelorMittal SA produces, and sells, a little more steel

The parent group grew ‘core profit’ by 42% in the September quarter, and the local unit benefited from falling imports
Companies
4 days ago

Absa brings in Paul O’Flaherty in latest reshuffle at the top

Former Eskom CFO replaces Charles Russon as head of engineering services, and Russon takes charge of corporate and investment banking
Companies
2 hours ago

ArcelorMittal to sell assets

The world’s largest steel producer will sell its steelmaking facilities in the Czech Republic, Romania, Macedonia and Italy to Liberty House
Money & Investing
14 days ago

