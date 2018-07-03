Esor cites Basil Read letdown as share tumbles

Basil Read’s collapse was another R18m blow to fellow struggling construction group Esor and one of the reasons the company only released its financial statements on Friday, invoking censure from the JSE.

CEO Wessel van Zyl, who is also acting as chief financial officer after Bruce Atkinson resigned in May, had flagged the market that its numbers would be delayed, but the JSE included Esor in a group of companies that had failed to submit their financials on time, including micro-finance outfit African Dawn, Placecol owner Imbalie Beauty, Chesanyama parent Gold Brands and recently listed energy-focused company Hulisani. While Gold Brands has now published its annual results, the other three companies may have their shares suspended should they not submit their results by July 31, the JSE said in a statement.

Esor’s shares slumped 20% on the JSE on Monday on the back of its results, in which the company racked up a consolidated loss of almost R307m in the year ended February.

Van Zyl said that Esor, which specialises in pipelines and sanitation as well as building and housing, had been on the cusp of finalising an R18m claim against Basil Read when it was placed in business rescue last month. That claim is now on ice.

Business rescue is the restructuring of an enterprise in the hope of avoiding liquidation and restoring it to profitability.

Another factor that contributed to the delay in publishing Esor’s results was increased scrutiny from auditors KPMG, following a raft of scandals. "This year we went through the letter of everything, we went through every contract and reviewed every entry," Van Zyl said.

Esor, like its peers, is fighting for its survival in SA, where new project work is rapidly drying up. Esor’s forward order book has dropped to R881m from R1.54bn in February 2017, and revenue for the year under review slid to R959m from R1.37bn in the prior year.

Van Zyl said that work amounting to R618m had either been cancelled or delayed. The company took losses of R179m against its Northern and Western aqueduct bulk water projects in Durban.

Esor has gone to court over a R593m award granted to housing and infrastructure group Vharanani Properties to build a pipeline in Giyani in Limpopo, where Esor had tendered for the work at a total cost of R421m.

