Basil Read plunges 95% as it files for business rescue

Basil Read shares plunged 95% to a record low of 1c in late trade on the JSE on Friday, after the struggling construction group said it had filed for voluntary business rescue.

The announcement of business rescue was the culmination of a long struggle for the company that was once the darling of the market, alongside other construction stocks before the tide turned against them. In 2007, Basil Read's shares were worth more than R30 in 2007.

Aveng, which is a takeover target of Murray & Roberts, trades at 15c a share, from about R66 in 2008.

WBHO has been the standout performer, comparatively, among the big construction and engineering group. “In terms of sector choice, WBHO appears to be the most well-run and most profitable,” noted Marius Globler, an analyst Unum Capital, in April.

In the months leading up to the business rescue, Basil Read was in the middle of cost-a cutting exercise, which included selling non-core assets. In February, it concluded a R300m rights offer to reduce debt and to createworking capital.

In March 2018, the company incurred its biggest annual loss to date with auditors PwC noting the material uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern at the time.

In explaining its decision for a business rescue, the company said in a statement that a consortium of lenders had refused to extend funding to the group.

Siviwe Dongwana of Adamentem Chartered Accountants and John Lightfoot of Matuson & Associates have been appointed as business rescue practitioners.