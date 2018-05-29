Companies / Industrials

Aveng share price falls 13% amid negotiations with Murray & Roberts

Aveng intimates that the hostile takeover by Germany’s Aton will trump it being bought by M&R

29 May 2018 - 12:54 Robert Laing
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Aveng’s share price fell 13% to 33c on Tuesday following an update on its negotiations with Murray & Roberts (M&R).

The tone of Aveng’s statement was that while it would have liked to have been bought by M&R, the deal was inevitably going to be trumped by German investment group Aton’s hostile takeover of M&R.

Aveng reminded its shareholders that Aton, whose stake in M&R has risen to nearly 44%, "has also previously released a public statement stating that it will not support the M&R transaction".

At 33c per share, Aveng’s market capitalisation was just R137.5m. M&R was trading at R17.06, giving it a market cap of R7.6bn.

Aveng advised shareholders that it intends to proceed with a proposed rights offer in which it hopes to raise up to R500m.

"M&R is supportive of Aveng proceeding to implement the proposed rights offer, irrespective of whether the M&R transaction proceeds or not," Tuesday’s statement said.

The construction group said it was also continuing with its previously announced plan to sell various subsidiaries, including Aveng Grinaker-LTA, Aveng Trident Steel, Aveng’s manufacturing businesses, and other properties. It said this would allow "management to focus on the core operations of Moolmans and McConnell Dowell".

When M&R announced its proposal to acquire Aveng in an all share deal, it said: " The combination of M&R’s oil and gas and underground mining platforms, with Aveng’s McConnell Dowell and Moolmans businesses, is compelling and will establish a large multi-national engineering and construction group."

Aveng said on Tuesday that its board "remains of the opinion that there is merit in the potential combination of Aveng and M&R, and believes that such a potential combination is in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders. The Aveng board is, therefore, continuing to engage with the M&R board and will continue progressing the M&R transaction."

Without Aton’s support, the deal appears unlikely to proceed.

On Monday, Aton upgraded its proposed offer of R17 a share to a firm offer, and also said it had obtained a gagging order on M&R CEO Henry Laas, prohibiting him from attempting to dissuade shareholders from accepting its offer.

M&R board says Aton's sweetened offer still below fair value

M&R’s independent board says it will look at offer but still feels it does not meet its evaluation
Companies
1 day ago

Murray & Roberts: A spoke in Aton’s wheel

The proposed merger with Aveng adds a complication to Aton’s offer for M&R shares — an unwelcome one, Aton says
Money & Investing
5 days ago

Aveng tie-up could be good for Aton, says M&R

Vision shared by M&R and Aveng is to establish a large multinational engineering and construction group
Companies
8 days ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Construction groups under pressure as projects dwindle

Improved sentiment has not yet metamorphosed into benefits on the infrastructure front
Opinion
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff Africa Retail investors to pay R500m to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
PIC board plans to examine controversial Ayo ...
Companies
3.
Woolworths has a mountain to climb to ditch ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Telkom no longer on ‘chopping block’
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Telkom to develop properties
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.