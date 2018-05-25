Companies / Industrials

Aton raises bid for Murray & Roberts after buying more shares

25 May 2018 - 07:34 Robert Laing
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Aton raised its bid for Murray & Roberts by 13% to R17 per share on Friday morning, from R15 per share.

The German investment group said it was required to do this by South African takeover law because it had bought an additional 18-million shares on the market for an average price of R17.

The purchase of these additional shares has raised Aton’s stake in Murray & Roberts to nearly 44%.

But the higher bid is still at a discount to the R17.25 at which Murray & Roberts shares last traded on the JSE.

In April, Murray & Roberts shareholders were advised not to accept an offer from Aton for less than R20 per share by an independent board chaired by Suresh Kana.

"The cash consideration offered by Aton to Murray & Roberts’s shareholders of R15 per Murray & Roberts share is materially below the independent board’s fair value range for control of the company of R20-R22," Kana said.

"Furthermore, the cash consideration is subject to a number of potential adjustments. Accordingly, the final cash offer consideration is not known with any certainty and may be altered based on adjustments applied by Aton that are not objective in all instances."

Aton’s hostile takeover bid has caused Murray & Roberts’s share price to nearly double from the R9.40 it was trading at on March 20 to Thursday’s R17.25 closing price.

CHRIS GILMOUR: Construction groups under pressure as projects dwindle

Improved sentiment has not yet metamorphosed into benefits on the infrastructure front
Opinion
2 days ago

Murray & Roberts: A spoke in Aton’s wheel

The proposed merger with Aveng adds a complication to Aton’s offer for M&R shares — an unwelcome one, Aton says
Money & Investing
1 day ago

TIM COHEN: Easy to ignore the green shoots in construction sector’s disaster zone

The shares are priced for bad news but the first signs of a turnaround are visible, writes Tim Cohen
Opinion
4 days ago

WATCH: Are Murray & Roberts and Aton on a collision course?

Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas talks to Business Day TV about the rationale behind the possible Aveng deal
Companies
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SA Express grounded for breaking rules on safety
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Downfall of SA Express a direct result of state ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Massmart braces for grim interim earnings
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Treasury and SA Express discuss cash injection ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Famous Brands profit plunges as it struggles to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Murray & Roberts: A spoke in Aton’s wheel
Money & Investing

CHRIS GILMOUR: Construction groups under pressure as projects dwindle
Opinion / Columnists

Aton share deal adds to M&R woes
Companies / Industrials

TIM COHEN: Easy to ignore the green shoots in construction sector’s disaster ...
Opinion

WATCH: Are Murray & Roberts and Aton on a collision course?
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.