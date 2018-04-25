Companies / Industrials

Barloworld falls nearly 6% as Caterpillar drops the same amount in the US

25 April 2018 - 12:01 Robert Laing
Picture: BARLOWORLD EQUIPMENT
Picture: BARLOWORLD EQUIPMENT

The share price of South African Caterpillar dealer Barloworld fell nearly 6% to R163.05 on Wednesday morning, tracking the US equipment maker’s 6.2% drop in New York on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Barloworld announced the €160m (about R2.4bn) sale of its Iberian Caterpillar dealerships to Italian group Tesa.

"Barloworld has represented Caterpillar in Spain and Portugal for the last 26 years. The business employees about 1,075 full-time employees," Wednesday’s statement said.

Its Iberian Caterpillar unit contributed a R269m loss during the year to end-September, when it said it was accounting for the subsidiary as a discontinued operation held for sale.

Dow Jones reported on Tuesday that Illinois-based Caterpillar said sales of its bulldozers, mining trucks and other equipment jumped 31% to $12.9bn in the first quarter thanks to strong global construction and mining activity. But investors were spooked by downbeat comments from Caterpillar executives who warned that trade tensions that reach far beyond the steel industry could darken the outlook for the rest of the year.

Amy Campbell, Caterpillar’s director of investor relations, told Dow Jones, "We remain optimistic that government leaders can work towards a positive outcome."

Renewables revolution: how circular economies help to close the loop

The film, Closing the Loop, explores ways in which the world can shift to recycled and reused materials, writes Melody Emmett
Opinion
7 hours ago

Barloworld shows resilience in tough conditions

The operating performance of its main Southern Africa equipment division ‘significantly improves’ in the year
Companies
5 months ago

Barloworld’s automotive arm spurs profit

The global group plans to focus on its core business and is disposing of Iberian and Middle East assets
Companies
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SAA seeks extra R5bn bail-out from state
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Affiliated auditors sever Nkonki ties amid Gupta ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Veteran Hyprop finance director to leave
Companies / Property
4.
Van Zyl family spends R5.6m buying shares in ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Consumer-goods manufacturer Libstar aims to raise ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.