Barloworld falls nearly 6% as Caterpillar drops the same amount in the US

The share price of South African Caterpillar dealer Barloworld fell nearly 6% to R163.05 on Wednesday morning, tracking the US equipment maker’s 6.2% drop in New York on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Barloworld announced the €160m (about R2.4bn) sale of its Iberian Caterpillar dealerships to Italian group Tesa.

"Barloworld has represented Caterpillar in Spain and Portugal for the last 26 years. The business employees about 1,075 full-time employees," Wednesday’s statement said.

Its Iberian Caterpillar unit contributed a R269m loss during the year to end-September, when it said it was accounting for the subsidiary as a discontinued operation held for sale.

Dow Jones reported on Tuesday that Illinois-based Caterpillar said sales of its bulldozers, mining trucks and other equipment jumped 31% to $12.9bn in the first quarter thanks to strong global construction and mining activity. But investors were spooked by downbeat comments from Caterpillar executives who warned that trade tensions that reach far beyond the steel industry could darken the outlook for the rest of the year.

Amy Campbell, Caterpillar’s director of investor relations, told Dow Jones, "We remain optimistic that government leaders can work towards a positive outcome."