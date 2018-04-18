Companies / Industrials

Tesla starts round-the-clock production to boost Model 3 output

18 April 2018 - 16:49 Dana Hull
Tesla Motors’ mass-market Model 3 electric cars. Picture: Reuters
Tesla Motors’ mass-market Model 3 electric cars. Picture: Reuters

San Francisco — Tesla will begin round-the-clock production at its California assembly plant to boost Model 3 output, CEO Elon Musk has told employees.

The electric-vehicle (EV) maker will try to build 6,000 of the sedans a week by the end of June, Musk wrote in an e-mail on Tuesday first obtained by the blog Electrek. A Tesla spokesperson declined to comment. The company’s shares rose as much as 2.9% in early US trading on Wednesday.

"As part of the drive towards [6,000], all Model 3 production at Fremont will move to 24/7 operations," Musk wrote. "This means that we will be adding another shift to general assembly, body and paint."

The goal Musk describes in the e-mail is higher than the 5,000-a-week Model 3 target Tesla has set for the end of the second quarter, a potentially positive development that comes with some caveats. The CEO also signaled Tesla is planning another pause in Model 3 output next month after stopping for three to five days this week to make updates to its factories in California and Nevada.

The upgrades Tesla is making while idling the plants this week "should set us up for Model 3 production of 3,000 to 4,000 per week next month", Musk wrote.

Model 3’s importance

Tesla’s fortunes ride on boosting Model 3 output. The company needs revenue from delivering more cars to customers after spending billions of dollars to boost manufacturing capacity. Musk, who has said his vehicle-making will be profitable and cash-flow positive in the third and fourth quarters and won’t need another capital raise this year, also outlined cost-saving measures in his e-mail.

"I have asked the Tesla finance team to comb through every expense worldwide, no matter how small, and cut everything that doesn’t have a strong value justification. All capital or other expenditures above a million dollars, or where a set of related expenses may accumulate to a million dollars over the next 12 months, should be considered on hold until explicitly approved by me."

Tesla’s Fremont factory lines have been running on two shifts. Musk’s e-mail doesn’t elaborate on the specifics of how a third will be added to the production schedule.

Now hiring

About 10,000 people work at what is the lone vehicle assembly plant on the US West Coast, and that number will be growing. Between Fremont and its battery factory near Reno, Nevada, Tesla will be adding about 400 people per week for several weeks, Musk wrote.

Tesla produced 9,766 Model 3s in the first quarter and missed a goal to build 2,500 of the sedans in the last week of March. Musk touched on why he was setting a higher target internally than the one the company has communicated publicly in his e-mail.

"The reason that the burst-build target rate is 6,000 and not 5,000 per week in June is that we cannot have a number with no margin for error across thousands of internally and externally produced parts and processes," he said, noting that the company produced 2,250 of the sedans last week.

Musk said that, going forward, workers should walk out of meetings or drop a call "as soon as it is obvious you aren’t adding value" and avoid using "acronyms or nonsense words for objects, software or processes at Tesla" to boost their productivity. He thanked his team for "accomplishing miracles every day".

"We are burning the midnight oil to burn the midnight oil."

Bloomberg

Another setback for Elon Musk as Tesla halts Model 3 production again

This is another problem for the first model Musk has tried to mass-manufacture, after Musk admitted last week that ‘excessive’ automation ...
Companies
1 day ago

Elon Musk: the believers and the non-believers

Believers think Musk is a visionary who will make them rich; the non-believers think financial reality will catch up with him eventually
Business
5 days ago

China will lift ownership limits on some foreign car makers by the end of 2018

President Xi Jinping’s announcement is among measures seen as potential concessions to US President Donald Trump as they face a potential trade ...
World
1 day ago

Second Tesla involved in fatal crash was in autopilot mode

The remains of the Tesla Model X after it crashed in Autopilot self-driving mode
Life
13 days ago

Cash-burning Tesla says it will not need to raise more money this year

The car maker is still behind schedule on Model 3 production, but its latest update shows some improvements
Companies
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
New blow as KPMG loses SA’s most valuable client
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Mark Lamberti resigns as Imperial CEO
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Andile Mazwai quits as Rebosis CEO, and share ...
Companies / Property
4.
Steinhoff's implosion shows how networking can go ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Lobby groups want Icasa to turn down Gupta-linked ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.