Basil Read tumbles as construction sector remains under pressure

04 April 2018 - 12:18 Staff writer
Beleaguered construction group Basil Read came under renewed pressure on Wednesday morning, as negative sentiment sent its share price tumbling more than 8%.

At 11.06am Basil Read was down 8.33% at an all-time low of 22c. It has a market cap of R328m. The group has lost 63% of its market value so far this year.

Last month, Basil Read reported its biggest annual loss yet of R1bn for the year to end-December 2017. Auditors PwC said at the time that material uncertainty existed about the firm’s ability to continue as a going concern.

The overall construction index has gained 3.37% in 2018, amid a slow recovery since 2015, when the index plummeted an annual 43%.

This has been mainly thanks to Murray & Roberts, up 15.7% so far in 2018. It has a market cap of R6.2bn and last week rejected a buy-out offer from German investment group Aton.

Group Five, with a market cap of R844m, is down 41.7% in 2018, while Aveng, with a market cap of R508m, is down 39%.

