Basil Read tumbles as construction sector remains under pressure

Beleaguered construction group Basil Read came under renewed pressure on Wednesday morning, as negative sentiment sent its share price tumbling more than 8%.

At 11.06am Basil Read was down 8.33% at an all-time low of 22c. It has a market cap of R328m. The group has lost 63% of its market value so far this year.

Last month, Basil Read reported its biggest annual loss yet of R1bn for the year to end-December 2017. Auditors PwC said at the time that material uncertainty existed about the firm’s ability to continue as a going concern.

The overall construction index has gained 3.37% in 2018, amid a slow recovery since 2015, when the index plummeted an annual 43%.

This has been mainly thanks to Murray & Roberts, up 15.7% so far in 2018. It has a market cap of R6.2bn and last week rejected a buy-out offer from German investment group Aton.

Group Five, with a market cap of R844m, is down 41.7% in 2018, while Aveng, with a market cap of R508m, is down 39%.