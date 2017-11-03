WATCH: Low volumes take their toll on Afrimat
Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden discusses the company’s first-half earnings
03 November 2017 - 11:59
Afrimat posted a surprising slowdown in half-year results as it battled low trading volumes and weak business sentiment.
It posted a 7.4% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) and a 2.7% rise in revenue for the period.
Afrimat has further cemented its presence in the iron-ore market after completing the acquisition of Diro Resources.
Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden joined Alishia Seckam on News Leader to discuss the details.
LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
