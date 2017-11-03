Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Low volumes take their toll on Afrimat

Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden discusses the company’s first-half earnings

03 November 2017 - 11:59 Business Day TV
Afrimat Logo Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV
Afrimat Logo Picture: BUSINESS DAY TV

Afrimat posted a surprising slowdown in half-year results as it battled low trading volumes and weak business sentiment.

It posted a 7.4% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) and a 2.7% rise in revenue for the period.

Afrimat has further cemented its presence in the iron-ore market after completing the acquisition of Diro Resources. 

Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden joined Alishia Seckam on News Leader to discuss the details.

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

