Toyota is on a roll, taking 15% market share last quarter

"If you sense a little spring in my step, our retail volume — which is what we focus on — is actually up 3%," Bob Carter, Toyota’s top sales executive for North America, said in an interview. Even though Toyota’s US fleet sales are down 11% for the period, he now sees total sales topping his initial forecast of 2.44-million. "With two months and one week to go, I’m very confident in that, particularly with our current momentum."

Bloomberg’s survey of analyst estimates shows Toyota will report, on Wednesday, one of the biggest monthly sales gains in October, with deliveries likely rising 4%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles probably led declines with a 12% drop from a year earlier, when Ram pick-ups and vans surged and the company was still selling its fleet-heavy Jeep Patriot.

The only gain expected to be bigger than Toyota’s is for combined sales of Volkwagen (VW) and Audi, which are seen rising 10% as VW continues to try to put its diesel-emissions cheating scandal in the past.

Industry-wide, October sales probably ran at about a 17.6-million pace, which would be 2017’s second-best month behind only September’s blowout 18.6-million, but still down from last year’s rate. Continued demand to replace vehicles damaged by hurricanes — particularly in the Houston market, but also across Florida — likely gave sales a boost.

The retail race Toyota is giving GM and Ford can be traced to its popular RAV4, which Carter rightly predicted in late 2015 would outsell Camry within five years. But Toyota’s hot streak goes beyond the crossover. On the luxury front, Lexus has been jostling for second place in the US, and Toyota just rolled out a redesigned version of the Camry, which is off to a strong start.

Carter said he’s "really excited" about the new sedan, built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform that underpins almost every new model from the Prius hybrids to the Toyota Highlander. Toyota will soon add its Tundra full-size pick-up to the TNGA platform, Shinichi Yasui, executive vice-president for research and development at Toyota’s North American unit, said in an interview last week.

The shared platform promises the ability to scale designs globally, reducing cost and complexity across the company’s more than 50 factories. But it also raises the possibility that a single common defect — including from purchased parts or components such as an air bag or steel — can affect millions of vehicles.

"It’s a risk, for sure," said Michael Held, a director in the automotive and industrial practice of AlixPartners. "With this global architecture, I can only imagine that they did their homework when it comes to product validation and manufacturing-process validation."

Even with Toyota likely logging a fourth straight month of higher total sales than Ford — something Toyota also last achieved in 2009 — Carter said he doesn’t see this as a permanent shift. "Is it sustainable to outsell Ford? Honestly, I don’t see it happening, because of the importance of pick-up trucks in the commercial environment." Those sales may be down for now, but they’ll come back.

"That’s just not a goal for us," he said. Retail is "the area that we feel is very important for the company, for our retailers and our consumers".

Bloomberg