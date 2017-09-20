ELB’s turnaround gathers steam

Engineering services and equipment firm ELB Group’s turnaround persisted in the second half, and the company posted a full-year profit after a loss the previous year.

The group, which earlier this year reported a return to profit in the first half to end-December, said on Wednesday that it made an after-tax profit of R82m in the year to end-June, from a full-year after-tax loss of R189m a year ago.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 243c compare with a headline loss per share of 519c.

It declared a final dividend of 50c per share, for total dividend for the year of 82c. In the prior year ELB paid only an interim dividend of 30c.

Where the 2016 year was characterised by pressure on margins, foreign exchange losses, the costs of restructuring and repositioning the business, and delayed contracts, the 2017 year saw the start of those contracts, relief from a stronger rand, and improved commodity prices.

In the equipment division, sales rose to R875m from R686m, thanks to "improving market demand and increased market penetration". Pretax profit rose to R86m from R2m.

The engineering services division grew sales to R1.2bn from R761m, and posted a pretax profit of R15m from a pretax loss of R235m before, as delayed contracts were started.

This division booked another R30m in project closure costs and claims settlements for projects completed in the 2016 year, but ELB said these legacy issues were now resolved.

In Australasia sales rose to R454m from R336m and the pretax profit leapt to R30m from R1m, thanks to recoveries in both volumes and margins, improved cost management and more favourable exchange rates.

ELB said it continued to invest in new initiatives to diversify further.

These include the provision of alternative energy power plants of up to 50MW; projects in the fast-moving consumer goods field; and involvement in the minerals beneficiation and fine powder handling sectors, through partnerships with China’s ENFI and Germany’s Haver & Boecker.