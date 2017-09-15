Companies / Industrials

CEMENT PRODUCER:

Dangote in PPC takeover approach

PPC group manager of corporate affairs Siobhan McCarthy said further details remained confidential at this stage

15 September 2017 - 06:45 Mark Allix
Aliko Dangote. Picture: REUTERS/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE
Aliko Dangote. Picture: REUTERS/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

PPC said on Thursday it had received a nonbinding "communication of interest" from Nigerian company Dangote Cement to buy the entire share capital of the company.

PPC’s share price jumped as much as 5.7% in afternoon trade on Thursday.

This comes after PPC’s board earlier advised of indicative proposals from two other bidders, each in relation to a potential pan-African combination with SA’s largest cement producer.

Earlier in September, South African cement producer AfriSam submitted a revised merger proposal to PPC in tandem with an undertaking by Canada’s Fairfax Africa Investments to buy R2bn in ordinary shares at R5.75 a share.

AfriSam and PPC had previously said they were looking to create a merged cement producer that could compete in the rest of Africa.

AfriSam had been affirmed as the bidder in any merger. Mish-al Emeran‚ an equity analyst at Electus Fund Managers‚ said there would be several hurdles to a sale or merger, including competition issues.

"I think this will take some time to play out. I think given that PPC is trading well below its replacement value, one can understand why there is interest from a few players," he said.

"One of PPC’s earlier announcements indicated that two other trade bidders with a ‘pan-African’ presence were interested, so I think that limits it to a few. ARM Cement [Kenya] and Heidelberg are two names, besides Dangote Cement, that spring to mind," he said.

Media reports also stated that Europe’s LafargeHolcim was also interested.

PPC said the company’s independent board was considering Dangote’s offer. PPC’s board earlier recommended that eligible shareholders should accept the revised offer by AfriSam and Fairfax.

PPC group manager of corporate affairs Siobhan McCarthy said further details remained confidential at this stage.

allixm@bdfm.co.za

Dangote throws its hat into the PPC takeover ring

Dangote’s interest in buying PPC signals the start of a possible bidding war for SA’s biggest cement maker after an earlier offer led by ...
Companies
20 hours ago

PIC supports cement tie-up as a ‘champion for SA’

The Public Investment Corporation sees a three-way deal as a way for an enlarged cement maker to expand more effectively on the continent
Companies
2 days ago

PPC tells market it will trim its capex

The cement maker, being pursued by three potential suitors, will also bring its African investments into operation
Companies
4 days ago

Titans of Africa square up for PPC

Purses open as SA's Phuthuma Nhleko and Nigeria'sAliko Dangote square up for cement giant PPC
Business
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why Alexander Forbes axed MMI as preferred ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Gupta report: Lynne Brown fails to act against ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Lynne Brown drags feet on Eskom chiefs
Companies / Energy
4.
PIC CEO laughs off allegations of misusing funds
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Zwane pulls out of legal row with chamber
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.