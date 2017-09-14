Companies / Industrials

Dawn’s stock rockets as it reaches deal to sell Grohe Dawn Watertech stake

14 September 2017 - 11:35 Karl Gernetzky
stock data (2) business XXX Picture: THINKSTOCK

Distribution and Warehousing Network’s (Dawn’s) share price rocketed more than 20% on Thursday, after the company said it had concluded a deal to sell its minority shareholding in Grohe Dawn Watertech (GDW).

The Lixil corporation, which holds 51% of GDW, is to buy Dawn's 49% stake, firming up a nonbinding agreement struck in July.

Under the proposed agreement, GDW would repay Dawn’s shareholder loan claim against the company, which would see it receive an aggregate R324.5m.

Financial Mail reported in late July that speculation about a price for the deal put it at R250m.

GDW is an investment holding company of the Watertech Companies engaged in the manufacture and supply of taps, mixers, sanitary ware and related plumbing accessories.

Dawn said the rationale for the transaction was that the allocation of the proceeds would be better utilised in Dawn’s core South African operations.

As Dawn’s March 2017 audited consolidated financial statements, the investment in GDW had a carrying amount of R290.6m and contributed a loss, including impairments of R65.7m, the company said.

At 10.25am Dawn's share price had risen 21.05% to R1.15.

Dangote throws its hat into the PPC takeover ring

Dangote’s interest in buying PPC signals the start of a possible bidding war for SA’s biggest cement maker after an earlier offer led by ...
Companies
1 hour ago

Ericsson’s Indian subsidiary files insolvency case against Reliance group

Ericsson wants to recover unpaid dues from three Reliance companies amounting to $180m
Companies
19 hours ago

Cost-cutting counterbalances Aspen’s currency losses

The company says its synergies programme delivered savings that partially offset the currency hit, ‘price erosion’ in Europe and a drop ...
Companies
2 hours ago

