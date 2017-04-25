Torre raises standing with small acquisition

Embattled Torre Industries, the industrial conglomerate controlled by investment house Stellar Capital Partners, has moved onto the front foot with a small acquisition.

Torre announced on Monday the acquisition of 100% of Transformer Chemistry Services (TCS) for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition comes at a time when Torre’s share price has been under severe pressure. The share price, which broke through the 500c mark in early 2015, is trading at around 165c per share, not far from its 12-month low of 140c. The TCS deal, which formed part of a voluntary announcement to shareholders, is not a big deal. But it fits Torre’s aim of making bolt-on acquisitions in its existing industrial segments.