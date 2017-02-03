BUSINESS DAY TV: Dawn CEO speaks about efforts to recapitalise the group

BDTV: Having said all that, you’ve made provision in case some of your retail investors don’t take up their rights, I know Coronation, you say, has committed and so has Ukhamba Holdings, but you’ve entered into an underwriting agreement with RECM in which they’ll subscribe up to a maximum of R201m. Do you see them a) having to take up that maximum and b) what is the cost of that agreement?

SC: The cost of that agreement is on normal commercial terms. It wasn’t onerous, number one, and number two, I can’t tell you the answer to that. They’re an underwriter, they may get all of the shares, they may get none of the shares, and maybe a number in between. I really don’t know.

BDTV: What’s your communication been like with shareholders outside of the two that I mentioned?

SC: It’s been very good. One of the things that we have to do in order to get this rights issue away is we need to get 75% of our shareholders to agree to support a special resolution in order for us to issue the shares to ... in fact, do the rights issue. And I can tell you that we have written agreements from more than 80% of our shareholders to vote in favour of that resolution.

BDTV: You moved from Hudaco, there was a bit of period in between and you’ve come to Dawn, are you basically throwing the kitchen sink at Dawn’s problems and clearing up the business and taking drastic measures now in order to, hopefully, set it back on an even keel?

SC: Yes, I’m fully committed here, that’s the first point. The second point is, the kitchen sink as you call it, was all done by the end of September. So there’s a few more things that are being done subsequent to that, but the really big things had all been done by the end of September and we’d reported how much that cost us, and we’d reported in detail on what we’d done.

BDTV: And what about the prospects from here on out? So you mentioned that December and January are really bad months for a business like Dawn, we’re into the month of February, are you seeing any signs of an improvement in demand for the infrastructure side of the business and what’s happening to the retail side of the company?

SC: Normally you find from about the third week in January turnover starts to return to normal, and indeed we’ve seen that. In the last two weeks turnover has steadily grown and in the first couple of days of February it seems fine.

BDTV: Okay and just going back to what you’re going to be using the R350m for, will that be used to eliminate just about Dawn’s debt which was ... what about R308m as at the half year?

SC: It will eliminate some of the debt, it will pay for a lot of the costs of doing the restructuring of the business. In fact that’s one of the reasons why we needed to do the rights issue in the first place, was first of all to finance the losses that the business has experienced over the last 18 months, and secondly to pay for the costs of restructuring the business into its present format.

BDTV: Yes, and I guess the future from this point in time, is it going to be a long hard slog for Dawn, do you have any estimations for how long it might take for Dawn to return to break-even and then profitability?

SC: Well we’re at break-even at the moment and if the turnover does come back to October and November levels in February and March we’ll be back at break-even. So we’ve gone through that and now the third stage of the restructuring plan that I’ve got is to normalise the returns that the business will earn. How long will it take? I think we’ll make significant progress over the next six to eight months, so in other words by the time we publish our interim results, up to the end of September this year, but it largely also depends on the economy. The economy has, and this is one of the reasons why we’re in such trouble I believe, is because the economy has been so bad and the particular markets that we serve over the last 18 months. My sense of it is that we’re probably through the worst in those markets and I think we’ll see some growth this year, probably not a lot, but at least it will be some growth.

BDTV: Stephen hopefully we’ll speak to you in the studio when you come out with the full year results.