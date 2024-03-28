Ascendis reports improvement in first-half earnings
The company is in the process of delisting and shareholders have been offered 80c per share
28 March 2024 - 09:53
Pharmaceuticals firm Ascendis Health reported a 5% decrease in revenue for the first six months, reflecting subdued consumer spending, product pricing pressure and competitive forces within the medical device market.
The group, whose products include vitamins, medical devices and a compounding pharmacy, reported headline earnings per share of 10.2c from continuing operations for the six months through December, after a loss per share of 29.4c a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.