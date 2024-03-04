WATCH: Aspen interim earning drop 6%

Aspen Pharmacare CEO Stephen Saad. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aspen has posted a 10% rise in interim revenue, supported by growth in commercial pharmaceuticals, as well as manufacturing. The pharmaceutical group’s bottom line however took a knock, as headline earnings per share dropped 6%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Stephen Saad for more detail.
