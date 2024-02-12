Ascendis offer is fair, says new BDO report
12 February 2024 - 05:00
Pharmaceuticals firm Ascendis Health’s offer of 80c a share to buy out shareholders and delist the firm is fair, even if leaked and disputed information is taken into account.
That is according to a new report by financial advisory firm BDO, a copy of which is in Business Day’s possession. The report was commissioned by the Ascendis board after ousted chair Harry Smit published a presentation on X (formerly Twitter), which revealed that insiders believe the firm was worth far more than the offer to minorities...
