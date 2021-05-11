Companies / Healthcare Ascendis shares volatile ahead of possible restructuring deal The group’s shares are on track for their worst day in two months after rocketing 42% ahead of a deadline for restructuring talks BL PREMIUM

Volatility has crept into the shares of health group Ascendis, which is scheduled to to make a restructuring announcement this week that could determine its fate.

The group’s shares rocketed 42% on Monday to 85c, their best day in just less than a year, while they had pared gains on Tuesday, falling 8.24% to 78c...