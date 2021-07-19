Ascendis inks R770m deal to sell its animal-health division
Debt-ravaged group is selling off parts of its operations to avoid business rescue
19 July 2021 - 15:16
Debt-ravaged health group Ascendis says it has reached a deal to sell its animal health division that values it at R770m, another step by a group that is fighting to stave off business rescue.
Ascendis shareholders will need to approve the sale, which is expected. It comes at time the group is completing a restructuring programme that will see it become a solely local player...
