Aspen cuts debt and plans to reintroduce dividends Pharmaceutical manufacturer reports headline earnings up 11% and is on track with plans to produce Johnson & Johnson's vaccine

SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, said on Thursday that it has continued to cut its debt, is on track with its plans to produce Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J’s) coronavirus vaccine and is committed to reintroducing dividends.

Aspen was among a host of companies that scrapped dividends last year as it sought to preserve cash amid the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic...