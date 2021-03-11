Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Aspen
Makwe Masilela Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
11 March 2021 - 09:56
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Aspen as his stock pick of the day.
"I prefer Aspen, the guys have managed to reduce their debt and if you look at their leverage ratio which is sitting at almost 2.8 times which is comfortably below their confidence of 3.5%. I think going forward, even with the results on Thursday, Aspen should be telling us something that about the level they are now, and whatever they do supply there should be a continues demand when it comes to pharmaceuticals."
