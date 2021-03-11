Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Aspen

Makwe Masilela Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

11 March 2021 - 09:56 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Aspen as his stock pick of the day.

"I prefer Aspen, the guys have managed to reduce their debt and if you look at their leverage ratio which is sitting at almost 2.8 times which is comfortably below their confidence of 3.5%. I think going forward, even with the results on Thursday, Aspen should be telling us something that about the level they are now, and whatever they do supply there should be a continues demand when it comes to pharmaceuticals."

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business calls for the elderly to get their Covid-19 jabs first

Elderly should be vaccinated before essential workers to protect the most vulnerable as soon as possible, says Business for SA
National
3 days ago

SA working with AU to secure vaccine for 10-million people

SA urgently needs to scale up daily vaccinations from about 5,000 to about 250,000 to hit its target of immunising 40-million people
National
5 days ago

SA will get enough vaccines — but not before winter

SA is not going to run short of Covid vaccines, say experts, but it’s also uncertain if it will get the doses it needs — and get them to the right ...
Features
1 week ago

SA faces vaccine shortage for winter

Government  has yet to provide clear information on the date of arrival of  vaccines
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on depressed business ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE firm after positive GDP ...
Markets
3.
Rand and bonds advance on GDP data
Markets
4.
JSE set for higher opening after US adopts ...
Markets
5.
JSE set for a positive opening in line with ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.