Netcare eyes patient volume stability by about mid 2021

Hospital group Netcare, which has SA’s biggest network of private facilities, says it is seeing a sustained recovery in patient numbers after a hit from Covid-19, hoping that patient volumes will stabilise by about mid-2021.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in patients delaying non-essential procedures, and increased costs for hospitals. Due to restrictions that kept people at home emergency and trauma-related activity also fell dramatically during the initial stages of SA’s lockdown.

This put Netcare’s profits under pressure in its year to end-September, when total patient days declined almost a fifth, though it has experienced a steady recovery as lockdown conditions eased.

Profit fell 82.3% to R439m to end-September, with group revenue falling 12.7% to R18.8bn.

During the financial year, the group treated 28,016 Covid-19 patients, of which about half were admitted to hospital. Of those admitted, a quarter were treated in high care or intensive care units.

Netcare said it is concerned about the prospect of a second wave of infections, underscored by a recent surge in the Eastern Cape, but says it is better prepared than before, and a potential second wave should not place hospital capacity under constraint.

Economic pressure could lead to a decrease in medical scheme membership, the group said.

Netcare said it ended its financial year with weekday occupancies of 56.2%, compared with 71.6% in the prior year, but experienced an improvement in October, in which acute hospital patient days rose 10.8%.

Netcare says it expects further improvement in activity levels across the first half of its 2021 financial year, with patient volumes stabilising at more normalised levels into its second half, which begins in April 2021.

In morning trade on Monday Netcare’s share was up 0.38% to R13.15, having fallen almost a third so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za