Q&A: John Jutzen, CEO of medical insurance provider Kaelo
Company taps the market of people who previously could not afford health-care cover
16 July 2020 - 19:24
With more than two decades of experience in the health-care sector, John Jutzen’s career dates back to 1998, when he founded Aurora, a financial services intermediary aimed at providing suitable insurance to health-care professionals in private practice.
He subsequently sold his equity share in 2005.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now