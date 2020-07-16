Companies / Healthcare Q&A: John Jutzen, CEO of medical insurance provider Kaelo Company taps the market of people who previously could not afford health-care cover BL PREMIUM

With more than two decades of experience in the health-care sector, John Jutzen’s career dates back to 1998, when he founded Aurora, a financial services intermediary aimed at providing suitable insurance to health-care professionals in private practice.

He subsequently sold his equity share in 2005.