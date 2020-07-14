Moderna Covid-19 vaccine produces antibodies in all patients tested

New York — Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine produced antibodies to the coronavirus in all patients tested in an initial safety trial, federal researchers said.

The neutralising antibody levels produced were equivalent to the upper half of what’s seen in patients who get infected with the virus and recover, according to the results published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The Moderna vaccine is one of the farthest along for Covid-19.

The shares soared after the report. The stock rose more than 16% in after-hours trading on the news, reports said.

While stimulating production of neutralising antibodies does not prove a vaccine will be effective, it is considered an important early step in testing. Meanwhile, the side effects reported were not severe enough in the majority of patients to preclude further testing, according to the report by researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

More than half of those who got the middle of three doses suffered mild to moderate fatigue, chills, headache and muscle pain. Also, 40% of people in the middle-dose group experienced a fever after the second vaccination. Three of 14 patients given the highest dose of the vaccine experienced severe side effects, but that dose is not being used in larger trials.

“Man, that is a lot of adverse events,” said Tony Moody, a doctor and researcher at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute. He said it would be “unusual” for a vaccine to have this rate of side effects. On the plus side, he said that the antibody levels produced were “really encouraging”.

If researchers are measuring the right thing, the vaccine should work, he said, noting that this can only be proved in large trials.

The initial results are from the first group of 45 patients who received the vaccine, and evaluated three doses of the vaccine that were given in a two-shot regimen. The middle dose from this initial trial will be used in a large final-stage trial off the Moderna vaccine, called mRNA-1273, that is slated to begin on July 27th.

The final stage trial will compare the vaccine to placebo shots in 30,000 healthy people at high risk of coming down with the coronavirus.

One limitation

One significant limitation of the data is it only includes data from the first 45 patients in the study, all of whom were from age 18 to 55. Results from a second portion of the phase 1 trial that included people older than this — a key demographic for any Covid-19 vaccine, given the high death rate in older patients — are not available yet.