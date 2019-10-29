Pfizer raises 2019 forecast as new heart drug sales soar

Bengaluru — Pfizer reported a higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday on increased sales of cancer drug Ibrance and a strong launch of new heart medicine Vyndaqel, prompting the largest US drugmaker to lift its earnings forecast for the year.

Pfizer raised its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast to $2.94 to $3 a share from its prior estimate of $2.76 to $2.86, and its shares rose 3.6%. Analysts on average were expecting $2.82, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, on a conference call, also raised the 2019 revenue growth forecast for the company’s Upjohn unit in China to “mid-to-high single digits” from an earlier view of low-to-mid single digits, even as it prepares to spin off that business.

Upjohn unit

The New York-based drugmaker announced in July it would separate the Upjohn unit, which sells off-patent branded drugs, and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan, allowing Pfizer to focus on its more profitable newer medicines.

Mylan will be able to leverage a strong base in Asia through Upjohn, whose headquarters Pfizer had shifted to China, a prime market for the older branded drugs with high name recognition such as Lipitor. Mylan shares rose 2.8% to $19.51.

Bourla said he envisions Pfizer as a “smaller, science-based company” following close of the Mylan deal, expected in 2020.

While sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance rose 25% to $1.28bn, rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz had a sales jump of nearly 39% to $599m, the performance of Vyndaqel out of the gate was an eye opener.