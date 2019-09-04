Companies / Healthcare NMT Capital welcomes divestment from ‘bullying’ Old Mutual NMT Capital has accused Old Mutual of using it as a proxy in its battle with Peter Moyo, accusing the life insurer of insulting behaviour and pettiness BL PREMIUM

NMT Capital, which is at the centre of Old Mutual’s battle with its former CEO Peter Moyo, accused the insurer of “bullying” on Wednesday and forcing the company into a dispute that it maintains it has nothing to do with.

NMT, of which Old Mutual has a 20% stake, said it would welcome divestment plans from the insurer, accusing it of being a “disruptive business partner” and consistently spreading misinformation about the group.