NMT Capital welcomes divestment from ‘bullying’ Old Mutual
NMT Capital has accused Old Mutual of using it as a proxy in its battle with Peter Moyo, accusing the life insurer of insulting behaviour and pettiness
04 September 2019 - 09:17
NMT Capital, which is at the centre of Old Mutual’s battle with its former CEO Peter Moyo, accused the insurer of “bullying” on Wednesday and forcing the company into a dispute that it maintains it has nothing to do with.
NMT, of which Old Mutual has a 20% stake, said it would welcome divestment plans from the insurer, accusing it of being a “disruptive business partner” and consistently spreading misinformation about the group.
