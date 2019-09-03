News Leader
WATCH: How Old Mutual plans to buy back more ‘undervalued’ shares
Business Day TV talks to Old Mutual acting CEO Iain Williamson about the group’s share buyback programme
03 September 2019 - 09:44
Old Mutual plans to spend R2.4bn on buying back its own “undervalued” shares.
“The board believes that the share price is trading at a discount to its intrinsic value and is of the view that a share repurchase programme will deliver longer-term incremental value to shareholders,” the group said in a statement.
Old Mutual’s share price has come under pressure due to a highly public spat with its axed CEO Peter Moyo.
Business Day TV spoke to Old Mutual acting CEO Iain Williamson for more detail on the share buyback programme.