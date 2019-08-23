SECOND DISMISSAL
Old Mutual’s bullying of Peter Moyo bizarre, says lawyer
23 August 2019 - 05:10
Peter Moyo’s lawyer says Old Mutual has taken corporate bullying to a new level by serving the former CEO with a second dismissal notice while the courts have yet to decide on the legality of his first axing in June.
Old Mutual published a long open letter to shareholders on Thursday in which it announced that it had given Moyo a second notice terminating his employment on Wednesday following legal advice and "careful reflection by directors".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.