SECOND DISMISSAL Old Mutual's bullying of Peter Moyo bizarre, says lawyer

Peter Moyo’s lawyer says Old Mutual has taken corporate bullying to a new level by serving the former CEO with a second dismissal notice while the courts have yet to decide on the legality of his first axing in June.

Old Mutual published a long open letter to shareholders on Thursday in which it announced that it had given Moyo a second notice terminating his employment on Wednesday following legal advice and "careful reflection by directors".