Companies / Healthcare

Israeli drugmaker Teva to pay Oklahoma $85m in opioid suit

Pharmaceutical titan Johnson & Johnson is set to go on trial in the state on Tuesday after declining to settle

27 May 2019 - 21:41 Agency Staff
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries logo in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries logo in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Washington — Israeli pharmaceutical giant Teva has agreed to pay the US state of Oklahoma $85m to settle a lawsuit, accusing it of fuelling the state’s opioid epidemic, Oklahoma’s attorney-general said.

The announcement comes after Purdue Pharma, maker of the opioid painkiller OxyContin — a key driver of the crisis responsible for tens of thousands of deaths in the US — reached a $270m settlement with the state in March.

Attorney-general Mike Hunter said in a statement on Sunday the Teva settlement shows Oklahoma’s “resolve to hold the defendants in this case accountable for the ongoing opioid overdose and addiction epidemic that continues to claim thousands of lives each year”.

The money will be used by the mid-western state to fight the opioid crisis, Hunter said, with an announcement of how exactly it will be spent to be made in the future.

Meanwhile, another pharmaceutical titan, Johnson & Johnson, is set to go on trial in Oklahoma on Tuesday, with the company facing similar accusations that it aggressively promoted opioid painkillers despite knowing the risks of addiction.

Overdoses from prescription painkillers and heroin — a last-resort illicit drug for opioid addicts — exploded over the last 20 years, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Almost 400,000 people have died from an overdose involving prescription or illicit opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pop icon Prince and rocker Tom Petty were among the high-profile victims of the epidemic.

AFP

DAVID LEWIS: Don’t forget your morality as you move up the corporate ladder

Which paths will you choose when you face the moral crossroads on your journey to success?
Opinion
1 month ago

This drug could help end the opioid crisis

It’s easy for doctors to prescribe opioids for pain — but they need a waiver to prescribe a drug to treat opioid addiction
Opinion
1 month ago

OxyContin maker to settle US opioid case for $270m

The settlement resolves a tiny sliver of the massive legal liability that has led Purdue to threaten bankruptcy as a way of managing its legal costs
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

OxyContin maker to settle US opioid case for $270m

Companies / Healthcare

Opioid case promises huge dose of pain for Insys Therapeutics

Companies / Healthcare

Israeli firm studies nonopiate pain relief

Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.