WATCH: What has Netcare worried about the future of healthcare
14 May 2019 - 05:38
Netcare has warned that SA’s healthcare sector remains embattled due to a weak economy.
The company reported on Monday a tepid 2.4% rise in interim underlying adjusted headline earnings per share.
CEO Richard Friedland joined Business Day TV to discuss the plans the group has put in place to cope with the challenging environment.
