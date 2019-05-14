Companies / Healthcare

News Leader

WATCH: What has Netcare worried about the future of healthcare

14 May 2019 - 05:38 Business Day TV
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Netcare has warned that SA’s healthcare sector remains embattled due to a weak economy.

The company reported on Monday a tepid 2.4% rise in interim underlying adjusted headline earnings per share.

CEO Richard Friedland joined Business Day TV to discuss the plans the group has put in place to cope with the challenging environment.

Netcare CEO Richard Friedland talks to Business Day TV about how the group plans to cope with the challenging environment

Netcare warns of cloudy outlook for healthcare

SA’s second-largest hospital group has upped its interim dividend to end-March by 6.8%, but warns that local conditions remain subdued
Companies
18 hours ago

JSE subdued as global markets await retaliation from China

Upbeat post-election sentiment has boosted the JSE on Monday morning
Markets
18 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens despite some post-election support

An escalation in the US-China trade war put paid to earlier gains, with only banks and retailers avoiding the worst of the rout
Markets
12 hours ago

JSE recovers a little amid US-China trade hopes

US President Donald Trump lifted tariffs on Chinese imports as expected on Friday, but some optimism remains that a deal will be reached soon
Markets
3 days ago

Life 'scans' horizon for growth

Life Healthcare has borne the brunt of an increasingly challenging environment marked by regulations that are becoming more stringent
Business
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.