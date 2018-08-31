Slow growth halts Advanced Health's plans

Day hospitals have generally received a cool reception from doctors, and have struggled to get medical schemes to direct patients to their facilities because they do not have a national footprint.

Only 54 day hospitals in SA are not held by the "big three" hospital groups — Netcare, Mediclinic and Life Healthcare — and they are clustered in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

On Thursday Advance Health reported a loss of R36.3m for the year to June. While an improvement on the R48.2m loss the year before, this was largely due to an improved performance in its Australian business. The group earns 71% of its revenue from its five day hospitals in Australia, two of which were acquired during this period.

Revenue from Australia grew 33% to R292m and from SA 30% to R117m, taking Advanced Health’s overall revenue for the year to end-June to R409m, a 32% increase on 2017’s R309m.

Headline losses per share improved to 14.12c, from 21.74c in the previous year, in line with expectations.

Advanced Health had "a couple of discussions" with potential empowerment partners, but there was no prospective deal in play at the moment, Grillenberger said. "The moment we are closer to break even or profitable, we will look at investors."