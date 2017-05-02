Abu Dhabi payment shift lifts Mediclinic

Shares in Mediclinic International have received another dose of good news with the waiving of the 20% co-payment for holders of medical insurance when receiving treatment at private healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi.

On Friday, Mediclinic said statements regarding the waiving had been reported on the official news agency of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The group issued a statement via the JSE’s Sens service saying the co-payment for holders of Thiqa medical insurance cards had been waived by Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Abu Dhabi introduced the 20% co-payment system in July 2016, five months after Mediclinic acquired Al Noor Hospital Group for about £1.5bn.

While the group said it was awaiting precise details of the changes from the Health Authority Abu Dhabi, the market had little hesitation in enthusiastically marking Mediclinic’s shares higher.

The share, which has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, closed 13.3% higher at R141.02 on the JSE.

Mediclinic said it would continue to monitor the regulatory environment and the extent to which these changes would affect the group’s Middle East operating platform.