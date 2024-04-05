Sanlam strengthens its position in India
The financial services group has increased its stakes in Shriram General Insurance Company and Shriram Life Insurance Company
05 April 2024 - 10:10
Financial services group Sanlam has bought a controlling stake in the two Indian businesses it first invested in in the mid-2000s in a move that it says will deliver strong dividends in the medium to long term.
The group said on Friday it had increased its stake in Shriram General Insurance Company from 40.25% to 50.99%, and in Shriram Life Insurance Company from 42.38% to 54.40%...
