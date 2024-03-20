Discovery’s UK and China blueprint takes shape
International businesses report strong interim performance while Discovery Bank is set to introduce SA home loans in mid-April
20 March 2024 - 10:07
Discovery’s investments in the UK and China were the star performers in the group’s financial statements for the six months to end-December.
The group’s UK health business, VitalityHealth, reported a jump in new business in the review period, driven by demand for private medical insurance as a result of backlogs at the National Health Service (NHS), while VitalityLife is now self-funding...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.