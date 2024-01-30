Transaction Capital aims to list WeBuyCars on JSE
The majority owner of the car seller aims to raise capital as it could face trouble with lenders if SA Taxi misses debt repayments
30 January 2024 - 20:46
Transaction Capital has announced it is pursuing the unbundling of WeBuyCars and aims to list the used-car seller separately on the stock exchange to raise money to reduce its high debt.
The owner of 75% of the car seller aims to raise capital as the holding company could face trouble with lenders if SA Taxi misses debt repayments, referring to this as a cross-default trigger it wishes to eliminate. ..
