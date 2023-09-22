Investec anticipates interim profit and greater credit losses
Company says in a trading update headline earnings will advance 6%-12%
22 September 2023 - 09:56
Specialist bank and wealth manager Investec has flagged a rise in profit despite a tough economic environment, the weaker rand against the pound sterling and the credit losses being at the higher end of its range.
The company listed in Johannesburg and London said in a trading update on Friday that headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, will advance 6%-12% to 33.8p-35.8p and total adjusted operating profit before tax 5.9%-11% to £428.7m-£449.6m (R9.9-trillion to R10.4-trillion) in the six months to end-September...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.