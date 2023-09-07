GRAHAM BARR AND BRIAN KANTOR: No, inflation isn’t falling — here’s why
The Reserve Bank has made much of the decline in the rate of headline inflation, which it attributes to a series of painful rate hikes. But what if inflation is actually still rising, not falling?
On the release of the latest headline inflation figures for July 2023, many commentators — including the governor of the Reserve Bank — made much of the drop in the number.
In the case of the Bank, the implication was that the recent increases in the repo rate it had instituted had had the desired effect of decreasing the inflation rate. ..
