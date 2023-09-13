Memontum Metropolitan CEO Jeanette Marais at their results presentation in Sandton,September 13 2023. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Momentum Metropolitan’s normalised headline earnings have hit a new high and exceeded a strategic target of R5bn. The group says while its earnings outlook has improved, recent pressure on sales volumes is a concern. Business Day TV spoke to Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais for more detail.
WATCH: Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais on strategy in a tough market
Business Day TV talks to Marais after Momentum reported strong normalised headline earnings but a fall in sales volumes
