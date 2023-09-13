Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais on strategy in a tough market

Business Day TV talks to Marais after Momentum reported strong normalised headline earnings but a fall in sales volumes

13 September 2023 - 20:39
Memontum Metropolitan CEO Jeanette Marais at their results presentation in Sandton,September 13 2023. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Momentum Metropolitan’s normalised headline earnings have hit a new high and exceeded a strategic target of R5bn. The group says while its earnings outlook has improved, recent pressure on sales volumes is a concern. Business Day TV spoke to Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

