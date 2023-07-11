PwC says 63% of Habib Overseas Bank depositors now paid
HOB, which received an SA banking licence in 1990, was once a buyout target by individuals linked to the Gupta family
PwC, which was appointed as curator of Habib Overseas Bank (HOB) in March, says more than 63% of qualifying depositors at the beleaguered lender have received their funds through a Reserve Bank guarantee payment mechanism.
The Bank announced in June that it would pay qualifying HOB depositors up to R100,000 each after the local unit of the Pakistan-based lender was found to be in far worse financial shape than initially feared. The Bank began making the payments from June 12 — based on a guarantee issued by the Treasury — to assist depositors who had money tied up with HOB, whose branches were forced to close in the wake of the curatorship order...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now