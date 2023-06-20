Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
The SA-H2 fund aims to raise $1bn to fast-track the development of large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure assets across the country
SA has launched a dedicated fund that aims to raise $1bn (R18.2bn) in funding for the construction of a substantial pipeline of green hydrogen projects in the country to help facilitate its transition away from an energy system based on fossil fuels.
The fund was launched in Pretoria on Tuesday during a visit to the country by the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark, Mark Rutte and Mette Frederiksen, who concluded a heads of agreement with President Cyril Ramaphosa for the planned fund dubbed SA-H2...
SA’s new green hydrogen fund to aid just energy transition
Fund could boost job creation and new skills development
