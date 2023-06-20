Companies / Financial Services

SA’s new green hydrogen fund to aid just energy transition

Fund could boost job creation and new skills development

20 June 2023 - 16:00 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 20 June 2023 - 22:30

SA has launched a dedicated fund that aims to raise $1bn (R18.2bn) in funding for the construction of a substantial pipeline of green hydrogen projects in the country to help facilitate its transition away from an energy system based on fossil fuels.

The fund was launched in Pretoria on Tuesday during a visit to the country by the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark, Mark Rutte and Mette Frederiksen, who concluded a heads of agreement with President Cyril Ramaphosa for the planned fund dubbed SA-H2...

