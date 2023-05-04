Foreign investment is ready to flip the switch in the energy crisis

The institution dials in a further 25 basis points, but no longer says it anticipates further increases
With companies around the globe highlighting SA as a top market for their renewable energy investment, the benefits of foreign direct investment (FDI) and the importance of buy-in from all stakeholders to ensure sustainable growth and development of the renewable sector cannot be emphasised enough.
As a number of SA’s unreliable coal-fired plants are retired and the government opens up the power sector, the opportunity for international investors looking to expand into the country’s renewable energy industry is ripe. This is positive news both in terms of the potential to alleviate load-shedding woes and in giving the economy a much-needed boost.
In terms of renewable energy FDI, SA attracts the most projects on the continent. Between 2004 and 2022, the country received 119 renewable energy projects, representing a value of $20bn. A continued focus on strengthening our energy resilience will not only relieve the pressure created by load-shedding, but also contribute to more investment and economic growth, while driving a clean energy transition.
True sustainability
Increased FDI helps job creation, skills development and introduces technologies from all over the world. FDI also helps to create a competitive environment by breaking domestic monopolies and is critical for boosting economic growth and financial sustainability. However, for us to benefit from true sustainability not only when it comes to the generation of power but also economic development, a long-term view is crucial.
The renewable energy investment space makes sense for a broad spectrum of foreign investors. SA’s abundant sunshine, strong winds and wave energy make it rich in renewable energy sources. The country has been rated consistently as an evergreen global investment destination for renewable energy that offers a solid cash flow return. Attracting investment is not the challenge.
Our country’s problem has never been a shortage of natural resources. Rather, growth has been stunted by the inability of stakeholders to make the most of them. There simply has not been effective collaboration or a cohesive approach that creates an environment for renewable energy projects to thrive.
Much of the responsibility to create these optimal environments falls to the government, but sustainable progress is, unfortunately, being hamstrung by bureaucracy. A national energy crisis committee was set up about six months ago to push through a plan to end power cuts and cut red tape, but any real benefit still has to be seen.
The struggle right now is there does not seem to be a clear voice that is not being lost in politically driven noise.
Policies must establish transparency and predictability to mobilise and channel the surge in investment. The government must be crystal clear in the laws it makes and potentially review incentive structures to attract and retain foreign investors. The struggle right now is there does not seem to be a clear voice that is not being lost in politically driven noise.
Eskom has listed its biggest priorities for the next two years as solving the systemic issues that have been plaguing the entity over many years, and doing so in a holistic manner. But is this simply more lip service? Investors may be hesitant to take the risks associated with waiting to find out.
Should it not rather be focusing on shifting its inflexible policy regime so global investment in SA can continue, and even potentially move into other avenues such as hydrogen power. Hydrogen offers an unparallelled solution for clean energy and the country is in an extraordinary position to revolutionise our economy by supplying green hydrogen to the world.
Robust policy and transparent legislative framework are crucial to instil confidence and clear the path for long-term investors. The private sector, together with foreign stakeholders, has the capital, combined with the will and skill, to develop substantial renewable energy resources.
We have the way and the means to shift the power crisis; it’s time the red tape that is hindering any real progress was removed.
• Antonie van der Hoek and Nato Oosthuizen are partners and renewable energy experts at BDO.
