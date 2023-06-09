Companies / Financial Services

Credit Suisse aims to sell China brokerage venture, say sources

Buyers sought due to the Swiss bank’s takeover by rival UBS

09 June 2023 - 09:06 Selena Li and Engen Tham
A pedestrian walks past a logo of Credit Suisse outside its office building in Hong Kong on March 21 2023. File Picture:REUTERS/Lam Yik
A pedestrian walks past a logo of Credit Suisse outside its office building in Hong Kong on March 21 2023. File Picture:REUTERS/Lam Yik

Hong Kong/Shanghai — Credit Suisse and a joint venture partner are seeking buyers for their China securities brokerage business due to the Swiss bank’s takeover by rival UBS, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Citigroup had at one point shown interest in acquiring Credit Suisse Securities China (CSS), they added.

Citi, whose CEO Jane Fraser was in China this week, is setting up a securities brokerage in China. It had hoped to fast-track development via an acquisition but decided to stick to its original plan to grow the business organically, said one of the people.

According to Chinese securities regulations, one entity cannot hold two licences for majority-owned brokerages. UBS has a 67% stake in a profitable securities venture with Beijing State-owned Asset Management.

Credit Suisse owns 51% of loss-making CSS and struck a deal to buy out its partner Founder Securities last year. That transaction has yet to receive Chinese regulatory approval.

The sources asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

UBS and a spokesperson representing both Credit Suisse and CSS declined to comment. Citi declined to comment.

Founder Securities and the China Securities Regulatory Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

CSS was established in 2008 in Beijing with Credit Suisse initially owning 33.3% before raising its stake to 51% in 2020. In addition to brokering, it is licensed to conduct underwriting, sponsoring, proprietary trading and to act as an investment consultancy. It booked a net loss of 254-million yuan ($36m) in 2022 and had a headcount of 234 at the end of last year, according to its annual report. The potential deal value for the business could not be immediately learnt.

UBS plans to announce the finalising of its tie-up with Credit Suisse as soon as Monday.

The new group will have much work to do to consolidate the banks’ operations in China where both have investment banking, wealth, and fund management businesses.

Sources have also said that Credit Suisse has scrapped plans to set up a locally incorporated bank in China due to a potential regulatory conflict arising from the acquisition by UBS.

Reuters

Credit Suisse abandons plans for China-based bank amid UBS merger

To evade regulatory conflicts, the Swiss bank has reversed its decision to apply for a license to set up a locally incorporated bank
Companies
1 week ago

Credit Suisse Trust faces huge payout to Georgian tycoon in Singapore ruling

The bank’s longstanding battle with Bidzina Ivanishvili delivers another blow as it is ordered to compensate for failing to protect trust assets
News
1 week ago

UBS did not want deal to rescue Credit Suisse

UBS told investors on Tuesday it had less than four days to conduct due diligence given the ‘emergency circumstances’
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Municipality scoffs at Rupert’s valuation of ...
Companies / Property
2.
Bidvest builds R15bn war chest for acquisitions
Companies
3.
MultiChoice shares plunge on full-year earnings ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Renergen gets $750m in phase 2 funding
Companies / Energy
5.
Pick n Pay calls off purchase of new Gauteng ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

This is how UBS’ takeover of Credit Suisse unfolded

Companies / Financial Services

Credit Suisse bankers seek safer shores as uncertainty grows

Companies

BIS chief Agustin Carstens tells banking regulators to ‘up their game’

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.