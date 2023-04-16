Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
Investment banker Greg Bortz will take the reins as Grand Parade Investments (GPI)’s CEO from May after a deal that put his firm in control of the gaming company, leading to the departure of Mohsin Tajbhai as company head.
On Friday GPI, which was started as an empowerment gaming company and BEE partner to Sun International, said Bortz will occupy the CEO’s office from May 2. He serves as a non-executive board member at the company and will be reclassified as an executive director when his appointment kicks in...
Greg Bortz to take over as Grand Parade CEO from May
Bortz will take the place of Mohsin Tajbhai who oversaw a turnaround at the gaming company
