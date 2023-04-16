Companies / Financial Services

Greg Bortz to take over as Grand Parade CEO from May

Bortz will take the place of Mohsin Tajbhai who oversaw a turnaround at the gaming company

16 April 2023 - 17:15 Mudiwa Gavaza

Investment banker Greg Bortz will take the reins as Grand Parade Investments (GPI)’s CEO from May after a deal that put his firm in control of the gaming company, leading to the departure of Mohsin Tajbhai as company head. 

On Friday GPI, which was started as an empowerment gaming company and BEE partner to Sun International, said Bortz will occupy the CEO’s office from May 2. He serves as a non-executive board member at the company and will be reclassified as an executive director when his appointment kicks in...

