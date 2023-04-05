Companies / Financial Services

Reserve Bank’s deposit insurance fund to cap cover at R100,000

The ceiling means 90% of depositors are covered, but only 23% of the total rand value of all deposits will be insured

BL Premium
05 April 2023 - 14:42 Garth Theunissen

SA’s first deposit insurance body, which was set up by the Reserve Bank last month, is expected to provide just R100,000 in cover for each depositor whether they be retail banking clients or large corporates.

The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (Codi) became a legal entity on March 24, as set out in the commencement schedule published by finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Its primary responsibility will be to establish and administer a deposit insurance fund to protect depositors in the event that a bank is placed into resolution. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.